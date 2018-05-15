Eye-catching equipment arrives…for this week’s Grass & Muck
A contractor-spec Claas loading shovel (pictured above) has arrived in Ireland; it’s currently at Gurteen College being prepped for Thursday’s (May 17) Grass & Muck event.
The model in question is a (Liebherr-based) Torion 1812. Powered by a 195hp, four-cylinder engine, this machine has an operating weight of 18.7t.
It’s one of a whole barrage of Claas machines that have already arrived on-site.
Pictured below, for example, is a Claas tractor and wagon being readied for the event. It’s just one of a plethora of forage wagons destined for Grass & Muck – from a multitude of manufacturers.
It’s worth noting that Claas will launch several new machines onto the Irish market on Thursday.
These will include the: Jaguar 970 (Type 498) with the latest pick-up reel; Volto 55 tedder; Axion 900 series (Tier 4F) tractor; and the smaller Arion 600 series (Tier 4F) tractor.
It’s not just about silage equipment and tractors; slurry equipment, for example, is piling in on-site too.
Pictured below is an eye-catching tanker (wearing an unusual green livery) that will take pride of place on Abbey Machinery’s stand.
Meanwhile, the demonstration plots are being readied. Mowers – in particular – have been busy at the midlands site, which is located close to the Tipperary/Offaly border.
Not surprisingly, the roads surrounding the college have been a veritable hive of activity. Truck-loads of equipment have been descending on the area – bringing polished machines from all corners of the country and, in some cases, from overseas.
This aerial picture (below) was taken this week; it shows the site at the early stages of the ‘build’ – as machinery began to encroach on the venue. Suffice to say, it’s getting increasingly built-up with each passing day.
The site map (below) shows the locations of the various demonstration plots and exhibition areas; simply click on the image to open up a larger version.
Alternatively, if you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, we also have a PDF version.
Click on this link or on the button below to open it (in which you will be able to decipher all of the finer details). Grass & Muck 2018 site map – PDF version
Why not download an off-line copy onto your mobile device; then you’ll know where everything is – at a glance.
Thanks to MGAgri Photography and Videos for these pictures.