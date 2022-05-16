Registration is now open for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Climate Change Conference 2022, which will take place next month.

This conference will set out the vision for a climate-neutral and resilient Ireland by 2050, and how such will be achieved in terms of strategic planning, built and natural environments.

The hybrid event will take place on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 09:00a.m – 04:00p.m, online and at the Croke Park stadium conference centre.

While people are encouraged to attend the free event in person, if suitable, the EPA aims to create a blended experience for both in-person and online delegates.

Using a virtual app, the EPA will share key information and facilitate a livestream on the day of the conference.

Approximately 200 in-person places are available on a first come, first served basis.

Focus of the EPA event will be how Ireland can scale up and speed up implementation of climate actions, and participants will have the unique opportunity to hear from international, European and national climate-change experts.

The event is relevant to policy makers, local and regional governments, agencies, NGOs, academics and professionals dealing with climate-change challenges, according to the EPA.

In addition to prestigious keynote speakers, the event will include panel sessions discussing Ireland’s journey to climate neutrality and resilience.

People seeking to register are asked to choose their preferred method of attendance on booking, however, if circumstances change, the option to switch or cancel in-person attendance is available.

Details of the conference programme and speakers will be published in due course, according to the EPA.