Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has announced in the Dáil that the review process for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Agricultural Regulations formally launched today (Thursday, May 25).

The minister was speaking in response to Deputy Marc Ó Cathasaigh, who asked him when his department’s review of the EIA regulations would commence. Minister McConalogue said that there will now be a six-week consultation period seeking views from all stakeholders.

The aim is to produce a full review of the EIA Agricultural regulations and their entirety.

“These EIA regulations apply to three different on-farm activities, including firstly restructuring of rural land holdings, namely removal of field boundaries or the re-contouring of land,” Minister McConalogue said.

“Secondly then, the commencing to use on cultivated land or semi-natural areas for intensive agriculture, and then thirdly, land drainage works, on lands used for agriculture.”

Screening during review process

The Green Party TD also questioned Minister McConalogue on the requirements of screening of all hedgerow removal, land drainage and conversion of land to agricultural use, regardless of the scale of such operations, while such a review is ongoing.

According to Minister McConalogue, at present all screening applications received are assessed by Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine officials in accordance with article eight of the EIA regulations.

The minister added that all applications go under ecological assessment and onsite assessment before a final decision is made, he said that this process will continue during the review period.

Minister McConalogue said: “As I outlined, the public consultation informing the review will be open for a period of six weeks and my department looks forward to welcoming submissions from all parts of the regulations including those current thresholds.

“I would encourage all stakeholders to engage in this consultation process to help inform the outcomes of the review.”