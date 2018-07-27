Dublin and Rosslare ports ‘prime focus’ for extra Brexit staffing

Dublin and Rosslare ports are understood to be the prime focus for potential additional veterinary inspectors under contingency planning for a no-deal Brexit.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is currently finalising its analysis on the likely need for extra sanitary and phytosanitary (regarding plants) controls – including staffing, and the upgrading of infrastructure at ports and airports.

Last week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that approximately 1,000 additional veterinary and customs inspectors will be hired over the course of the next 12 months to prepare the country’s ports and airports for the UK’s looming departure from the European Union.

However, Fianna Fail spokesperson on agriculture and food, Charlie McConalogue has raised concerns over the urgency at which the Government is working to deliver on its preparation plans for a potentially hard Brexit.

According to new figures, obtained by deputy McConalogue, just one veterinary inspector has been hired by the Department of Agriculture during the year to date.

Considering that the department currently has 245 veterinary inspectors, the Donegal TD is urging Minister Creed to “immediately outline” how 300 additional qualified inspectors will be recruited by March 2019.

Advertisement

However, a spokesperson for Minister Creed has stated that the details of the Government’s Brexit action plan – including potential staff expansion – are currently being finalised.

Negotiations between the EU and the UK in relation to Brexit are continuing and the outcome remains unclear.

“Against that background the department has – as part of a whole of Government process being coordinated by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade – been involved in preparations for Brexit for some time now and has contributed its views into the Brexit contingency planning process.

Following the Government’s decision to prepare a detailed action plan, the department is finalising its analysis on facilitating potential increased sanitary and phytosanitary controls, including staffing, upgrading infrastructure at ports and airports, in particular Dublin and Rosslare.