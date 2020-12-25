‘Driving on for Cathy’ revs into major fundraising effort

What started off as a virtual tractor run organised by two Roscommon boys in memory of their beloved mother, Cathy, has snowballed into a major fundraising effort for cancer services, with over €53,000 raised to date.

Martin Glennon (17) and his brother Shane (15) from south Roscommon, students of Garbally College, Ballinasloe, recently held a virtual tractor run and a local parade of tractors to honour the memory of their mam, Cathy, who died on October 8, just six weeks after being diagnosed with cancer.

The boys set out to raise €5,000 in aid of the Irish Cancer Society, the Galway Hospice and Mayo/Roscommon Hospice but were quickly overwhelmed by the way the campaign ‘Driving on for Cathy’ campaign took off. They were struck by the generosity of all who have supported them, not only from their own parish but from all over the country and from abroad too.

‘We can’t believe it

Martin said he was thrilled by the response. “We never expected to raise this amount for the cancer charities; we can’t believe it. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who got behind us in any way.

“We would like to thank our family; our community of Moore, it surrounds and Pearses and mam’s in Aughrim; our school; and to everyone for posting pictures and donating money,” he said.

The virtual Driving on for Cathy run saw people posting short videos and photos of their tractors from Vietnam, the US, Australia, Spain and Switzerland to posts from all over Ireland. It was a campaign that young and old could engage with, the brothers said.

The posts kept us all going. We would like to thank all the businesses that donated prizes and made generous contributions. Above all we would like to commend the farming and rural community who embraced our fundraiser. There is no one better than farmers to get behind you and support.

The boys’ granny, Margaret Glennon, was supporting them at a sprightly 83. Jimmy Flynn was the winner of the virtual festive tractor and there was an array of other participants giving it their all.

The money raised will make a difference this year to the cancer services. Due to Covid-19, the Irish Cancer Society is down €4 million this year on funding, the brothers said.

“It would be a nice Christmas present if we could deliver €20,000 to each of the three charities,” said Shane.

“Even though we are in a pandemic, cancer is also a pandemic. During the last few weeks so many have come forward and told us how cancer has affected their families. No family seems to escape it or if not, it might be around the corner.”

Charity auction

People can still donate on their GoFundMe page, Driving on for Cathy. The boys are going to drive on a little bit more with an online charity auction on December 29 at 7:00pm, hosted by auctioneer Denis A. Barrett. Anyone intending to bid must register on his website.

“Businesses and farmers have donated some absolutely great prizes so we are hoping anyone interested might be able to grab a bargain while supporting this worthy cause,” the brothers said.

The sponsored lots include: bags of fertiliser; tractor oil; beef nuts; rachet straps; bags of turf and timber; round bales of silage; a roll of silage wrap; calf jackets; Simmental embryos; a commercial show embryo; AI straws; a concrete drinking trough; a house name plate; bags of facing stone; a lorry load of stone; and a bathroom suite and tiles.