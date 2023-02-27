Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI) has thrown itself firmly behind hydrogen as an energy storage system with the rolling out of its prototype combustion engine powered by the gas.

The engine now under test by HDI is an 11L unit that produces a power output of 402hp (300kW) and a torque of 1,700Nm at 2,000rpm.

Energy density prioritised

The company claims that it satisfies current and proposed regulations which aim to further reduce emissions, although such an ambition is curtailed by the unfortunate circumstance that the majority of commercially available hydrogen is derived from fossil fuels.

HDI’s hydrogen engines are powered by low-purity hydrogen, which is said to make them durable, economical and energy-dense, rendering them the most suitable engine system for mid-to-large-sized vehicles and those covering a long distance, according to the company, although 300 miles is a modest day’s work in the haulage business.

A single charge takes 10 minutes, giving a range of up to 310 miles (500km), and HDI has calculated that they are 25-30% more economical than fuel cells or battery packs when vehicle price and maintenance costs are added into the equation.

Building on expertise

HDI plans to utilise its existing engine technology and facilities to reduce development costs and accelerate the process of bringing them to market.

It is planned to install the engines first in commercial vehicles such as trucks, large buses, and construction equipment for validation by 2024. Full-scale mass production is planned for 2025. The internal combustion engine is far from dead as off-road manufacturers are promoting their use with hydrogen

The head of the company’s engine department, Kim Joong-soo notes that it will be “putting in the utmost effort to realise carbon neutrality in response to the eco-friendly market by developing green hydrogen-related technologies in line with increasingly strict carbon emission regulations”>

The move by HDI follows the determined vision of JCB which has invested large sums in promoting hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels, although, it, like other companies, is a little coy in explaining as to where the hydrogen is to be sourced.