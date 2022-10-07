An Garda Síochána has confirmed that three people have died following an explosion at a service station in Co. Donegal this afternoon (Friday, October 7).

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his thoughts and prayers are with those who had lost their lives, and those injured in the explosion in Creeslough.

“I wish to express my deepest sympathies to their family, and friends, and to the entire community of Creeslough, on this darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country. People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life.”

The Taoiseach said he wanted to extend his thanks to all the members of the emergency services, from across the North-West and Northern Ireland, “who responded so quickly to the scene, and who are working throughout the night in extremely traumatic circumstances”.

The Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, has also said his “deepest thoughts and prayers” are with everyone in the Creeslough community following the explosion. My deepest thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the awful incident in Creeslough this afternoon.



Thinking of the emergency services personnel involved this evening too.— Charlie McConalogue (@McConalogue) October 7, 2022

Irish forecourt retailer, Applegreen, also echoed the Minister’s response to the explosion. Emergency services are continuing to deal with a major incident at Creeslough in Donegal. The thoughts and prayers of everyone here at Applegreen are with all of those who have been affected. #Creeslough #Donegal— Applegreen (@goapplegreen) October 7, 2022

The emergency response has been led by the Donegal County Council Fire Service supported by An Garda Síochána, the National Ambulance Service and the Irish Coast Guard. An Garda Síochána continue to assist other Emergency Services at an ongoing serious incident in Creeslough, Co Donegal & are requesting that road users intending to travel to the Creeslough area consider alternative routes until informed otherwise. Your assistance is appreciated. pic.twitter.com/NDON3M8PgH— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 7, 2022

Also participating in the emergency response are the Coast Guard Rescue 118 Helicopter, Irish Air Corps Medivac 112, Northern Ireland Ambulance, Irish Community Air Ambulance (Ground Crew) and the Northern Ireland Urban Search and Rescue. 📟 This evening, we were tasked to the Phoenix Park in Dublin to assist with a Landing Zone (LZ) for inbound helicopters from our colleagues in @MulroyCG at the explosion and multi-agency major incident at #creeslough #donegal#irishcoastguard @CHCHelicopter https://t.co/lHyJqn5HLb pic.twitter.com/5tYtvqa0tE— Irish Coast Guard – Howth Harbour Station (@HowthCoastGuard) October 7, 2022