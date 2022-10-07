Innovative companies and start-ups from across Ireland are being urged to entered the 2022 AXA National Dairy Innovation Awards which will take place in conjunction with the National Dairy Show on Friday, October 21st

The National Dairy Show, which celebrate its 40th anniversary this year, returns to its original home venue of Green Glens Arena in Co. Cork featuring a new title sponsor partnership with AXA.

For the first time this year Agriland Media Group will be a lead media partner with the AXA National Dairy Show and will broadcast live from show.

Each day of the event Agriland Media Group will provide a live window into the show with news, updates and insights from exhibitors, competitors and visitors.

In keeping with tradition the AXA National Dairy Innovation Awards will shine the spotlight on a new product or service – that has been launched in the past 12 months – which has revolutionised some aspect of dairy farming.

This marks the 11th year of the highly respected industry awards.

As well as an overall winner, there are awards in five individual categories — scientific, technology, engineering, sustainability and best start-up.

In 2022 the Sustainability Award will also be debuted in recognition of the great work that is being done in developing and researching products and services that will make the sector more sustainable.

Already there is a ‘cream of the crop’ line up of entries but there is still time to enter and as the 2021 overall winner can testify it can be a very positive experience.

County Meath based LvLogics, won the 2021 overall title for their Silospi product – an internet-of-things sensor measuring quality and quality of feed bins.

Previous winners include Herdwatch, DairyGeyser, Munster Bovine and Devennish Nutrition. With category wins for GEA, Marteye, Cormac Tagging and RAMGen to name just a few.

If you have a dairy innovation you would like to enter, contact: [email protected]