A total of 55 pre-selected pedigree-registered Aberdeen Angus heifers and bulls will be on offer at Thurles Mart, Co. Tipperary, tomorrow, Saturday (October 8).

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association is hosting the show and sale, which it is calling an ‘Autumn Extravaganza’.

The event is set to take place at Mid-Tipp Mart in Thurles, Co. Tipperary, this weekend from Saturday, October 8, to Sunday, October 9.

The two-day show and sale will combine the association’s Premier Sale and National Calf Show.

Heading off the event tomorrow, Saturday, will be the Genetic Excellence Premier Sale.

This sale consists of 55 pre-selected red and black Angus lots and, included in the catalogue, is a number of high-end show winners from throughout the summer.

‘Something special‘

All 53 sale lots born on or after January 1, 2021, will be automatically entered for the association’s National Calf Show the following day (Sunday, October 9) which will allow the animals’ new owners to show them off.

This calf show boasts a record €10,000 prize fund thanks to several key sponsors.

In total, 120 of the country’s best Angus cattle will battle it out for the title of ‘AXA Supreme National Calf Show champion’.

Animals that make it to the top of the line in their class will go into sectional championships before the Supreme Championship. The chosen animal that goes the whole way will then receive an impressive €1,000 in prize money.

What makes this show special is that the buyer has the chance to buy a champion on Saturday, show them the next day and within 24 hours, recoup some of the investment.

If the animal was a high seller and is awarded the title of supreme champion, it’s an impressive €1,500 back into the buyer’s pocket.

Commenting on the sale, the breed secretary of the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association Shane Murphy said: “After visiting all sale lots for pre-sale pictures, I was blown away by the quality on show.

“The catalogue boasts all the best-producing family lines in the breed, not just here in Ireland, but right across the world.

“Many of the sale entries already have a proven track record on the show scene, while others are sure to breed the next generation of sale-toppers. The Premier Sale on October 8, is certainly one not to be missed as I don’t think we’ll see a sale with such quality again for some time.”