Diageo has today (Thursday, May 16) announced plans to invest over €100 million to decarbonise its historic St. James’s Gate site in Dublin, where Guinness has been brewed for 264 years.

The company is aiming to transform the site into one of the most efficient breweries in the world by targeting an improvement in water and energy use.

The investment will enable St. James’s Gate to entirely phase out the use of fossil fuels in its direct brewing operations.

Diageo hopes to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated by the site by more than 90%, in line with the science based target initiative’s definition of net zero.

By 2030, the site’s renewable energy strategy will combine the use of grid-supplied electrical power heat pumps; and biogas generated within a new water recovery facility.

This facility will improve water use efficiency and enable a projected reduction in the water used to brew Guinness by 30%.

Debra Crew, chief executive, Diageo with An Taoiseach, Simon Harris at the St James’s Gate site in Dublin. Image Source: Naoise Culhane

Diageo’s global chief executive, Debra Crew said that St. James’s Gate is an historic location for an iconic brand.

“We’re 260 years into our 9,000-year lease at St. James’s Gate and this investment will ensure that Guinness has an exciting and long-term sustainable future.

“We are proud to lead the way on decarbonisation, both as a major Irish business and as an industry-leading company,” she said.

Diageo

Taoiseach Simon Harris visited the site this morning to mark the investment announcement.

“Industry is a key pillar of national and global efforts to address climate change, and it is welcome and important that Diageo is showing leadership by decarbonising its operations here in its home city.

“Guinness has been made in Dublin for over a quarter of a millennium, and today so many tourists visit the location while they are here.

“It’s not just a green transformation for St. James’s Gate but a flagship transformation that will send a strong message to the world.

“It also demonstrates the Government’s commitment to businesses, big and small, to make the green transition, and to work in partnership to help achieve our climate goals,” the Taoiseach said.

Diageo is currently preparing a planning application for the decarbonisation project which will be submitted to Dublin City Council later this year.

The company will be engaging with industry experts, local communities and representatives prior to submitting the application.

Leo Clancy, chief executive of Enterprise Ireland said that the investment at St. James’s Gate is “a landmark project in Ireland’s decarbonisation landscape”.

“Enterprise Ireland is committed to supporting businesses in the transition towards a low-carbon economy while capitalising on the new market opportunities that decarbonisation presents and creating jobs.

“It is fantastic to see Diageo’s continued investment in the highest sustainability standards in Ireland and we look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with Diageo as it embarks on this industry-leading work,” he said.