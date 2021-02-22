Devenish to expand business into Australia

Northern Ireland headquartered feed and agri-technology company Devenish has expanded its business operations in Australia and New Zealand.

The firm has appointed Russell Trainor as its first area manager for Australasia.

Trainor will be responsible for driving business, sales growth and managing key accounts in Australia and New Zealand.

The move is the latest stage in the company’s global growth strategy. Devenish continues to increase its presence in new international markets and has also recently set up a base in South Africa.

Speaking about the appointment, Ian Atterbury, managing director, Devenish International, added: “Devenish has been working within the Asia Pacific region for many years, and we are delighted to welcome Russell to the team to spearhead our growth within the Australasian market.

“With a diverse background in animal agriculture, biotech and financial business analysis, Russell brings a range of skills and experience which make him well placed to help further grow our business in the region.

“I would like to wish him all the best in this exciting new role.”

Trainor added: “I am looking forward to working with colleagues from across the globe in delivering innovative, sustainable animal nutrition solutions for producers here in Australia and New Zealand.

“There are a number of commonalities shared between the Australasian region and Devenish’s home markets of the UK and Ireland.

We share a focus on consumer and animal-friendly solutions, as well as a passion for profitable sustainable farming practices which includes research and development work into carbon-neutral farming.