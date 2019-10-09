Details on 2019 Nuffield Ireland conference announced

Nuffield Ireland has announced the details of the 2019 Nuffield Ireland Conference which is set to take place in the Castleknock Hotel on Friday, November 15.

This year’s event will address the theme of agriculture’s role in growing a healthy, sustainable society and will feature a panel discussion with industry experts along with presentations from five returning Nuffield scholars.

Brendan Gleeson, secretary general, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine;

Professor Alan Matthews, Trinity College, Dublin;

Professor Alice Stanton, Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland and Devenish Nutrition. The conference will feature a panel discussion with:

The panelists will discuss the theme of the conference and will challenge the Nuffield community to consider and act on sustainability initiatives to balance their relatively intensive agriculture systems.

Delegates will also hear from the five returning 2018 Nuffield scholars who have completed their travels and will present the findings of their Nuffield reports.

Colm O’Leary from a dairy farm near Blarney, Co. Cork will present the findings of his report: Farmer-led Animal Welfare – an opportunity for the livestock industry;

Joe Lyng from a sheep and beef farm in Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny and currently ruminant business manager with Glanbia will present the findings of his report on: The value in the market for grass-fed dairy product;

Karol Kissane, a dairy farmer from Asdee in North Kerry will present the findings of his report: A review of perceptions of agriculture among primary school students and opportunities for developments;

Klaus Laitenberger from Germany and living in Co. Leitrim is currently an organic farm and garden inspector for the Organic Trust. He will present his report on: The potential of growing Yacon and Jerusalem artichokes as crops and functional foods in Ireland;

Tommy Heffernan, a vet and animal health specialist, originally from Co. Kerry but now based in Wicklow will present his report on: A cow-centered approach to modern dairy farming. These include:

Tickets for the conference are available to book now on nuffield.ie.