Dairygold has announced an increase to its milk price for April.

The quoted milk price for last month is up by 4c/L to 50.5c/L based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonusses and VAT.

This milk price equates to an average April farm gate price of 54.6c/L, based on average April milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

The quoted milk price for April, based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 55.1c/L, the company said.



A company spokesperson said that “continued weak global supply and sustained demand for dairy ingredients has meant that markets have remained firm”.

“This increase in milk price reflects strong dairy markets but also recognises the significant increase in input costs for milk suppliers since the beginning of the year.

“As, is customary, the Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and will review milk price on a month-by-month basis.”

Kerry Group

Kerry Group also increased its base milk price for April supplies.

The processor confirmed that it will pay a base price of 49.5c/L, including VAT, at constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This reflects an increase in price of 3c/L.

Glanbia

Glanbia announced that it will pay its milk suppliers a total of 50.08c/L (including VAT) for April milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Fixed price

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies recently announced that it is increasing the price paid to farmers on existing fixed milk-price contracts.

In the Republic of Ireland, all fixed milk volumes will receive an 8c/L supplementary payment (from April 2022 – December 2022 inclusive).

In Northern Ireland the corresponding payment will be 7p/L on all milk in fixed-price schemes for the same months.

Carbery has today (Monday, May 16) confirmed that it will be making a one-off payment to its suppliers on fixed-milk contracts.

In a statement to Agriland, the board of Carbery confirmed it will be making a one-off payment of 5c/L to its suppliers on fixed-milk contracts.