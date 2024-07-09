Dairygold along with Dairymaster are set to host a ‘Farming for Water: To Protect Our Future’ open day event on the farm of John, Noreen and Billy Dunne at Ballyhimkin, Ladybridge, Co. Cork this week.

The farm open day event will offer a look into the latest advancements in dairy farming and will highlight the work being done by Dairygold and its members to improve water quality on farms to ensure the sustainability of the dairy industry.

The Dunne family has embraced innovation to streamline their operations. Recognising the need for reduced labour and increased efficiency, they installed a 26-unit Dairymaster parlour, fitted and serviced by East Cork & Waterford Dairy Services.

This open day will also provide a unique opportunity to see the state-of-the-art milking system in action.

Dairygold and Dairymaster at Cork farm

According to a report commissioned by Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) and conducted by EY, Dairygold’s dairy-related business activity contributes €3.3 billion to the national economy and generates over 10,000 jobs through direct and indirect employment.

2,500 family farms supply milk to Dairygold and 60% of these farms benefit from the EU Nitrates Derogation.

Through the €10 million Grassroots Milk Supplier Sustainability Bonus Programme, Dairygold has said that it is supporting milk suppliers’ transition to more sustainable farming, focused on environmental protection and efficiency on farm.

Speaking ahead of the event, Dairygold chair, Seán O’Brien said: “We were delighted with the turnout at our last Farming for Water event, and it just shows that there is an appetite amongst farmers for knowledge sharing and these events offer us a great opportunity to do just that.

“Dairygold has put a dedicated water quality advisory team in place to advise farmers on measures to protect and improve water quality.”

Attendees at the event will have the opportunity to engage with a range of industry stakeholders, as well as hear from the Dunne family about the changes that they have made on their farm, to improve water quality.

Other companies will also be present on the day, all of whom will be available to discuss their roles in advancing dairy farming technologies and practices.

The event gets underway at the Dunne Farm (eircode available from Dairygold or Dairymaster) in Co. Cork on Thursday, July 11 at 11:00a.m.