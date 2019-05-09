Dairy giant Fonterra forms strategic alliance with Coca-Cola

One of the world’s largest dairy co-ops, New Zealand based Fonterra, and the world’s biggest soft drinks giant, Coca-Cola, have recently entered into a strategic alliance – which aims to capture opportunities in the growing dairy-beverages market in south-east Asia.

The new partnership’s aim is to combine Fonterra’s expertise in dairy nutrition, with Coca-Cola’s in-market sales and distribution capabilities, to launch a new range of dairy-based products, starting with Vietnam.

Products

The new products will include a range of kids’ and adults’ dairy-based ready-to-drink products under Coca-Cola’s Nutriboost brand.

Coca-Cola’s Nutriboost is already a well-known beverage brand in Vietnam, which offers customers a combination of milk and fruit juice in a ready-to-drink product, according to the companies.

Judith Swales, chief operating officer of Fonterra’s global consumer and food-service business, commented on the new alliance:

Both Fonterra and Coca-Cola are committed to disrupting and accelerating the growth of the dairy ready-to-drink category in south-east Asia.

“Dairy has become one of the fastest-growing beverage categories in south-east Asia.

Advertisement

“The demand is being driven by consumers’ increased focus on health and wellness and the category is expected to grow on average at more than 5% each year between 2016 and 2020,” Swales said.

This new alliance is in line with Coca-Cola’s long-term strategy to become “a total beverage company”, according to the firm.

Iain McLaughlin, president of Coca-Cola company’s Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) business unit, added:

“We believe the value-added dairy beverage category offers a significant opportunity for growth in the region and the expanded Nutriboost range is the first step in our combined efforts, with Fonterra, to deliver winning new products for consumers.”

Opportunities