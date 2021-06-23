The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) will hold a public information seminar on the EU Directive on Unfair Trading Practices (UTP) and the recent public consultation on the establishment of a National Food Ombudsman (NFO) in Ireland.

Taking place this Friday (June 25) at 10:00a.m to 11:30a.m, the UK’s first Groceries Code Adjudicator, Christine Tacon CBE, will address the virtual event.

The webinar comes on the back of a national public consultation into forming the office of the NFO/regulator which had a “tremendous response”, according to the department.

A short overview of submissions to the consultation will be presented at the session.

‘Real teeth and powers’

Speaking ahead of the event, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said he remains “committed to delivering a regulator that will have real teeth and powers”.

“We want to deliver an office that will serve all elements of the supply chain in delivering greater transparency,” the minister added.

“It is my ambition that the office will be one that will bring transparency to all sectors.

“It is my view that the food chain needs to have greater transparency in order to give our primary producers and farmers the most reassurance that they are being rewarded for the hard work they do in creating top-class, sustainable and safe food.”

National Food Ombudsman roles

The regulator will also act in enforcing the UTP Directive. Those found in breach of the UTP face a fine of up to €500,000 or up to a three-year prison sentence.

The office will also have a specific role in analysing and reporting on price and market data in Ireland.

Minister McConalogue signed the Statutory Instrument to transpose the UTP Directive into Irish law in late April of this year.

The regulations will have effect from July 1, for new contracts. Contracts between suppliers and buyers agreed after April 28, will have one year to be made compliant.

