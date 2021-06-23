Farmers have been invited to have their say on a Northern Ireland council’s pioneering Agriculture Strategy.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough (ABCB) Council is currently in the process of developing an innovative Agriculture Strategy – and help is needed from local farmers to shape how this strategy will look, through a survey.

With around 3,245 farm businesses registered in the borough, employing more than 7,200 people, agriculture is an important industry for ABCB Council area.

As a result, ABCB has become the first council within Northern Ireland to take a strategic approach to the industry and how it will support associated businesses, including agri-food, agri-business and agri-tech in the borough.

A spokesperson for ABCB Council said: “Consultation at farm-level is an invaluable step in developing this strategy and provides an opportunity for input, leading to the development of creative and realistic recommendations to address opportunities and challenges for the industry.”

Lord Mayor Alderman Glenn Barr added: “The Agriculture Industry is the underpinning industry in our borough and at the heart of so many businesses.

“The growth of mainstream agriculture, including the agri-food industry, manufacturing, machinery and haulage/transportation of agri-commodities, are all interdependent on the success of the agriculture industry.

“Therefore, it is vitally important that we hear and listen to the voices of those who work in this industry day and night, and can give us their expert opinion on what needs to be included in the strategy as we move forward. I would encourage those within our farming community to please take the time to share their ideas and suggestions with us.”

Give your views on the ABCB Agriculture Strategy

The consultation will be carried out alongside Birnie Consultation and will close on Friday, July 2. Those interested in taking part can find further details here on the ABC Council website.

As an added bonus, all those who take part in this survey will be entered into a raffle to win a £150 voucher, which can be used with any animal feed supplier of your choice.

The findings will inform the development of a plan along with consultations with leading stakeholders, learning from international best practice and engagement with farmers.