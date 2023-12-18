The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed the first finding in Ireland of a non-European bark beetle known as the Monterey Pine Engraver (Pseudips mexicanus).

As part of the department’s ongoing national surveys, a total of 93 beetles have been found in six traps in forest locations in a confined area in Co. Clare.

The insects were found in dedicated traps which have been used by the department for many years as part of annual bark beetle surveys.

There were no findings of the beetle made on the trees and the department found no evidence of any breeding insects or damage caused by the species.

Laboratory tests have shown that the beetles found in Clare are of Mexican origin and investigations into how the insect came into the country are ongoing.

In a letter to all registered foresters and stakeholders, the department said that the Monterey Pine Engraver is “not thought to be a pest of economic significance for Ireland”.

“Its finding will not affect the movement of Irish spruce logs and timber and other non-pine species,” DAFM said.

The Monterey Pine Engraver is naturally found in a range from Alaska to Central America and is found exclusively in pine species.

The department said that the beetle is “not considered an aggressive pest in its natural range and is typically regarded as a secondary pest of stressed, dead or dying trees”.

However, it noted that limited research exists on the species to date and because of this “there are high levels of uncertainty regarding the risks posed by this pest”.

The Monterey Pine Engraver has been recorded attacking a wide range of pine tree species in its native regions, however, Scots Pine is not currently recorded to be a host.

The beetle has previously been intercepted in Europe associated with wood packaging material, but is not known to occur in Europe.

Although the Monterey Pine Engraver is not specifically named in legislation, all non-European bark beetles are treated as union quarantine pests (UQP) under the EU plant heath regulations, regardless of the level of threat associated with a particular species.

As a result, DAFM has established the “Monterey Pine Engraver Demarcated Area”, with a radius of 10km from the traps where beetles were captured.

The department said that restrictions will apply to the felling and movement of pine species from this area.

This is to ensure that untreated wood and wood products only leave the area for treatment by DAFM and not for direct trade or export. Pseudips mexicanus demarcated area Source: DAFM

The department said that it will be contacting forest owners with pine plantations in the demarcated area directly with further information.

Jason Fleming, chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Forestry Committee, told Agriland that the discovery of the Monterey pine engraver is devastating for the small number of farmers involved.

He said that there are concerns that this beetle could spread elsewhere in the country.

Fleming also reiterated his call on DAFM to review its biosecurity measures around timber imports from Scotland, given the threat posed by great spruce bark beetle, which has not been detected in Ireland.

The pest is now established in southern Scotland and is slowly extending its range northwards.

The IFA Forestry chair has previously called for timber imports to be suspended from Scotland, pending agreement on biosecurity measures by a stakeholder taskforce.