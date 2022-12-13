The cost of fertiliser in October increased by almost 98% in a year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Data published today (Tuesday, December 13) shows that the agricultural input price index was up 34.8% in October 2022 when compared with October 2021.

The agricultural output price index increased by 26.3% over the same period.

This means that the annual terms of trade fell by 6.3% when compared with October 2021.

Source: CSO

Taking a closer look at the input price index, energy prices were up by 41.4% in the 12 months to October 2022, electricity increased by 71.2% and there was a 33.5% jump in the cost of motor fuels.

During the period, fertiliser prices increased by 97.7%, straight fertilisers jumped by 117.3% and compound fertilisers were up by 90.8%.

The overall cost of feed rose by 32.9%.

The CSO output price index shows that milk prices increased by 44.2%, cereal prices by 47.5% and pig prices by 38.8% for October 2022 when compared with the corresponding period last year.

Cattle prices were up by 10.6% and there was a 7.1% increase for poultry, sheep prices were down by 1.8%.

Vegetable prices rose by 1.5% but potatoes fell by 5.3%.

On a monthly basis, the agricultural input price index increased by 2.1% when compared with September 2022.

The agricultural output price index decreased by 1.3% in comparison with September 2022.

The monthly terms of trade decreased by 3.4% when compared with September 2022.