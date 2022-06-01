The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has revealed that domestic milk intake fell by 1% in April compared to the same month in 2021.

Milk statistics released today (Wednesday, June 1) for April 2022, show that the amount of domestic milk taken in by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 1,049.4 million litres.

The CSO said that fat content increased from 3.98% in April 2021 to 4.04 % in April 2022.

Protein content decreased from 3.45% to 3.44% for the same period.

Butter production dropped back by 3.3% from 30,500 tonnes in April 2021 to 29,500 tonnes in April 2022.

The data also shows there was an increase in skimmed milk powder (SMP) production increased from 17,700 tonnes in April 2021 to 21,200 tonnes in April 2022.

Total milk sold for human consumption increased from 42.9 million litres in April 2021 to 43.3 million litres during the same month this year.

Domestic milk intake for the period January to April 2022 was estimated at 2,408.7 million litres.

This is a decrease of 16.1 million litres (-0.7%) when compared to the corresponding period for 2021.

Click on the image below to see the milk statistics in more detail: Image Source: CSO

Meanwhile, Glanbia Co-op confirmed yesterday (Tuesday, May 31) that no peak milk supply penalties will be imposed on suppliers for 2023.

The processor explained that milk supply to Glanbia for the peak weeks of 2022 was 2.3% lower than last year and 5% below forecast.

It noted that a number of issues have impacted on milk supply growth this year, including record farm input costs, labour constraints and other factors.

The processor also stated that both the voluntary retirement scheme and investments in processing facilities have successfully delivered additional peak processing capacity to Glanbia Co-op which will be available in 2023.