The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications has opened a consultation on the first auction to supply electricity from offshore wind under the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (ORESS 1).

The first offshore auction is a step towards meeting the government’s goal of up to 80% renewable electricity by 2030, with 5GW coming from offshore wind.

The aim of this consultation is to engage stakeholders and gather feedback on aspects of the terms and conditions to ensure the efficient and economical delivery of renewable electricity projects under ORESS 1.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan said that the growth of offshore wind energy will “play a major role in securing a supply of sustainable electricity”.

He added that it will “allow us to electrify sectors such as heat and transport”.

“It will also play a key role in meeting our climate goals – to reduce overall emissions by 51% by 2030 and to reach net zero by 2050,” Minister Ryan added.

Offshore wind RESS

The RESS provides support to renewable electricity projects in Ireland.

“The RESS ensures that we are on a pathway to meet our ambitious climate targets. It lays the foundations of a thriving and cost effective renewable electricity market,” the department said.

“This will support the growth of the green economy, create sustainable work opportunities and will ultimately benefit the consumer as renewables become more cost effective.”

The consultation closes at 5:30p.m on Monday, December 6.

