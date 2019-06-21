Commission: Last SMP intervention stocks cleared

At the last tender sale, 162t of skimmed milk powder (SMP) – the final remnants of public stocks – were sold, the European Commission has announced today, Friday, June 21.

Following the dairy market crisis that hit EU producers with lower prices in 2015-2016, the commission bought from 2015 to 2017 a total of 380,000t of SMP through public intervention.

The objective was to stabilise the market and support farmers’ income.

From the end of 2016, a process of monthly and later bi-monthly public tenders were opened by the commission to “carefully sell the products back into the market without disrupting it”, the European authority said in a statement.

Agriculture and rural development Commissioner Phil Hogan said: “Today’s sale of the last remaining public stocks of SMP closes a chapter.

“The disposal of the stock, without impacting on the price of SMP, is a vindication of the commission’s patience and prudent management of the whole process since 2015,” he claimed.

“The results of the commission’s actions are higher prices and a stable market.”

Highlighting the “necessity and the efficiency of the Common Agricultural Policy’s instruments”, the commissioner added:

“The right tools acted as a vital safety net during a time of significant market disturbance and their appropriate and timely deployment has helped to secure the viability of hundreds of thousands of European dairy farmers.”

Two years and a half since the first public tender, the public stocks are now empty and the milk price has significantly increased from 26c/kg in summer 2016 to 34c/kg in May 2019, according to the commission.