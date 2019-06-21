Commission: Last SMP intervention stocks cleared
At the last tender sale, 162t of skimmed milk powder (SMP) – the final remnants of public stocks – were sold, the European Commission has announced today, Friday, June 21.
Following the dairy market crisis that hit EU producers with lower prices in 2015-2016, the commission bought from 2015 to 2017 a total of 380,000t of SMP through public intervention.
The objective was to stabilise the market and support farmers’ income.
Agriculture and rural development Commissioner Phil Hogan said: “Today’s sale of the last remaining public stocks of SMP closes a chapter.
“The disposal of the stock, without impacting on the price of SMP, is a vindication of the commission’s patience and prudent management of the whole process since 2015,” he claimed.
“The results of the commission’s actions are higher prices and a stable market.”
Highlighting the “necessity and the efficiency of the Common Agricultural Policy’s instruments”, the commissioner added:
“The right tools acted as a vital safety net during a time of significant market disturbance and their appropriate and timely deployment has helped to secure the viability of hundreds of thousands of European dairy farmers.”
Stating that all details of tendering were fully documented online in the Milk Market Observatory, the Brussels authority noted that, with today’s sale of 162t, all 14 member states that were storing SMP on behalf of the commission have managed to empty their stock.