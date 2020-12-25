‘I want people to realise this will be like the water charges’ – Healy-Rae on smoky fuel ban

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says he wants people to realise that the potential nationwide ban on the selling and use of smoky fuels “will be like the water charges”.

In a video posted on his Facebook page this week, the Kerry TD warned “the people of Kerry and beyond” that the government wants “to ban and make it illegal to sell” coal and turf.

‘This will be like the water charges’

“There are many people who rely on this fuel to keep themselves warm and keep their homes warm; there are also people who make a living out of delivering coal to people’s houses, delivering bales of briquettes, delivering turf,” the deputy says.

“They’re the people, remember, who horse bags of coal upstairs, out into backyards, in homes in housing estates, and out in the countryside – and they take care of people, particularly older people.”

The deputy says that if the selling of these products is going to be stopped, “you’re not very far away from them saying it will be illegal for people to go into a bog and to cut turf”.

“It will be illegal for you to cut timber – they don’t want people in the future to sell what they call wet timber,” he continues.

I want people to realise that this will be like the water charges, in my opinion.

“It is something that should be completely and absolutely opposed by every politician, but also every person in this state.”

Earlier in the week, the Healy-Raes set up an online petition urging people to become active in protesting any new proposed changes to the non-burning of turf.

Public consultation to launch as next step in nationwide smoky coal ban

AgriLand received confirmation recently that a public consultation to assess views on the development of legislation to regulate smoky coal will be launched early in the new year.

A spokesperson for the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications said that the consultation will be launched alongside Ireland’s first Clean Air Strategy next year.

The responses will “inform the decisions to be made regarding the implementation and enforcement of a nationwide extension” of the current ban.

The Programme for Government outlines a commitment to introducing a nationwide ban of smoky coal in the interests of public health and a reduction in emissions.

Currently, smoky coal is regulated in specific ‘low smoke zones’.

According to the department, this policy has been “recognised internationally as an effective intervention and resulted in considerable improvements in urban air quality and observed health impacts”.

‘Green tail certainly wagging the dog’

TD Danny Healy-Rae also expressed his disappointment in the government, calling it “disgraceful”.

“To think that the Fianna Fáil Taoiseach Micheál Martin would allow this to be done to so many people all around the country and especially in rural Ireland – pondering to the Green Party to ensure that he got a stint as Taoiseach,” the deputy claimed.