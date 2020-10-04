Choices aplenty as several plots of land for sale in Co. Kildare

Jordan Auctioneers has been instructed in the sale of two plots of land in Co. Kildare.

The first is circa 41ac at Crookstown Upper, Ballitore. The lands are located close to the villages of Ballitore and Grangecon.

This is good quality land comprising circa 41ac, of which 21ac is under stubble and the remainder in permanent pasture. It has a natural stream water supply and it is for sale by private treaty. Jordans is guiding €480,000 for the entire.

The second up for grabs is circa 7ac at Battlemount, Narraghmore. This property is near the village of Narraghmore and is convenient to the M9.

This compact plot comes with a derelict cottage and shed. It is also an ideal site for a residence subject to the usual planning permission, notes Paddy Jordan of Jordan’s. The land is guiding at €150,000.

Dairy, equestrian or tillage

On the lookout for something of a higher acreage in the area, Jordan’s also has for sale an 80ac farm located at Narraghmore, Co. Kildare.

The property is ideal for any number of uses including dairy, equestrian or tillage, according to the auctioneers. It is being offered for sale in three lots.

Jordan’s is guiding a figure of €12,000/ac or €960,000 for the property which is for sale by public auction on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 3:00pm on the lands.