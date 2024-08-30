The child safety wristband initiative will be an important feature again at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

During the course of the three-day event, over 40,000 safety wristbands for children will be handed out at all of the entrances.

This will allow for a contact phone number to be written on the band in case the wearer wanders off amidst the large gathering.

Ploughing

Anna May McHugh, National Ploughing Association (NPA) managing director, said the “Keeping You Safe” child safety wristband project is important at such a large event.

“We are delighted to be partnering up with FBD again on this excellent safety concept as all can now rest assured that loved ones will be returned safely in case they wander away in the crowds that visit Ploughing.

“With a huge number of attendees expected over the course of the three days these wristbands give reassurance and great peace-of-mind to all at the event and add immensely to visitor enjoyment experience,” she said.

Tomás Ó Midheach from FBD with NPA managing director, Anna May McHugh and local children Rachel Kelly and Sarah Kelly. Image Source: Alf Harvey

Tomás Ó Midheach, FBD Insurance chief executive, said that rnsuring the safety and well-being of younger visitors to the National Ploughing Championships is “a top priority”.

” These wristbands have proven to be incredibly effective in helping to reunite children with their parents or loved ones, while providing peace of minds to families as they enjoy their day at the Ploughing.

“Our hope is that all children will wear the FBD wristbands and have a fun and safe day when they visit Ploughing 2024,” he said.

The National Ploughing Championships will take place in Raheniska, Co Laois from September 17-19.

All children under 12 will be admitted free of charge to the site, once they are accompanied by an adult.