Check out this massive 5,500-gallon slurry tanker…in Clare

Conor Engineering – of Co. Clare – has just completed a 5,500-gallon (25,000L) vacuum (slurry) tanker.

The distinctive machine – wearing a black and red livery – was manufactured at the company’s headquarters in Tubber. It’s shown here coupled to a small, four-cylinder Fiat (Fiatagri) tractor – just to show off the tanker’s sheer size.

The 25,000L TRI-X tanker (pictured above and below) is shod on 800/45 R26.5 tyres. It has passive steering on the front and rear axles, along with a KPS vacuum pump.

According to the company, the steering was tested on Friday and the machine will leave Co. Clare tomorrow morning. The tanker was painted just two weeks ago; the build was completed last week.

The tanker will not stay here in Ireland; it is due to leave tomorrow (June 6); it’s destined for eastern Europe.

Don’t worry if this unit is out of your price range; Conor Engineering’s “standard” slurry tanker line-up starts at just 1,100 gallons.

Who is Conor Engineering?

Conor Enineering, which is based in west Clare, was founded in 1969. The entity manufactures slurry tankers and agitators; side spreaders; swathers; along with bale wrappers and handlers.

The family business, which has dealers dotted about Ireland, has distributors as far afield as eastern Europe – including the likes of Lithuania and Estonia.