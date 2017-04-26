Check out the latest jobs available in the agri-sector

Are you looking for a job or contemplating changing the direction of your career path? There are a number of jobs currently available in the agri-sector.

A full listing of all of the latest jobs and positions on offer is available over on AgriRecruit.ie.

There is a variety of job positions available, with Quinns of Baltinglass in Co. Wicklow this month; everything from a general operative to an operations manager.

General operative / yard person

Quinns of Baltinglass are looking to recruit a general operative in a permanent, full-time capacity for its hardware and agri-yard.

This store expands over 25,000ft²; serving hardware, building and agricultural customers.

A valid forklift licence and manual handling certificate are essential requirements for this role.

The successful candidate will be required to serve customers, load and unload the fleet of delivery vans, unload and pack away incoming deliveries and any other jobs as required by the yard manager.

More information about this position, and how to apply, is available here.

Warehouse operative

A full-time, permanent role as a warehouse operative is also available at Quinns of Baltinglass.

Reporting to the store manager, the successful candidate would be responsible for the day-to-day running of a busy goods-in warehouse, as well as receiving and processing stock.

The ideal candidate should have at least two years experience in a warehouse or goods-in role and a current valid forklift licence and manual handling certificate.

Experience of working in the DIY, hardware, construction or agricultural retail sectors would be an advantage, but it is not a neccessity.

Click here to learn more about the role or to apply for the position.

Agri-counter sales staff

Topline Quinn’s of Baltinglass is currently recruiting for agri counter sales staff.

This position offers applicants the opportunity to join a busy and fast-paced retail store that has won numerous awards and accolades in recent years, including ‘Agricultural Merchant of the Year’.

Applicants should hold a third-level agricultural degree, while also having strong communication and interpersonal skills.

This position will require the chosen candidate to provide advice and support to farmers on a wide range of farm inputs, support the branch manager with the daily running of the store and provide technical back-up and support to farmers.

Are you interested in applying? Click here for more details.

Assistant manager

The role of assistant retail manager has also become available at Topline Quinn’s of Baltinglass.

Reporting to the branch manager, the right candidate will be responsible for merchandising and stock control, dealing with suppliers as well as generating new ideas and promotions for the store.

Previous management experience is essential, while experience of working in the DIY, hardware, construction or agricultural retail sectors would be an advantage.

More information about the role and details on how to apply are available on AgriRecruit.ie.

Operations manager

Quinns of Baltinglass is looking to hire an operations manager to manage its network of six agri-stores – across four counties.

The right candidate should have a proven track record in retail operation and previous management experience at operations level, as well as a third-level qualification.

The successful candidate will be required to manage the retail operations of each individual store, as well as overseeing store merchandising and standards.

They will also be in charge of developing staff in the areas of customer service, salesmanship and product knowledge.

Anyone interested in applying can click here.

Agricultural journalist

Ever thought of working for the fastest-growing and largest agricultural news portal in Ireland? Agriland.ie is looking for an agricultural journalist to join its team.

If you’re an energetic and qualified journalist looking to start or grow a career in agri-journalism, then we can provide the opportunity.

The successful candidate will report to the editor, and will be expected to generate news, follow leads and work with the team on stories.