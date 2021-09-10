Despite not making it on to this year’s Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s (DAFM’s) recommended cereal list, Arvum is highlighting the potential of the winter wheat variety, LG Astronomer, to deliver “big time” for Irish cereal growers during 2021/22.

Company agronomist, Tim O’Donovan confirmed that it has excellent yield potential while also showing very good resistance to rust and fusarium.

Invariably, crops of LG Astronomer will also produce high yields of good-quality straw. They will also have excellent kilogramme per hectolitre (KPH) values. High resistance to sprouting in the ear is another strong characteristic of the variety.

O’Donovan commented:

“The one downside is its relatively poor resistance to ramularia. This reflects back on the impact of the variety Cougar in its parentage.

“Had it made the recommended list this year, its ramularia ranking value would have come in around four.”

He continued:

“However, this takes nothing away from Astronomer’s ability to grow well under Irish conditions. And seed is available.”

Options for cereal growers

Arvum’s winter wheat variety offering is led this year by Graham. This is now a well tried option under Irish conditions. Second in line is Insitor.

The company is confirming that seed stocks are ample at the present time.

Arvum’s Nigel Whyte commented:

“All our Irish grown seed crops have performed well this year. This is particularly the case, where barley is concerned.

“As a consequence, good levels of seed stocks are available now.”

Arvum is currently offering seed from a wide range of two-row, six-row and hybrid barley varieties.

Given the perceived risk of Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV), the company is confirming the disease resistance of Joyau in this regard. It is also one of the earliest winter barley varieties available in Ireland.

Commenting, O’Donavan said:

“Joyau will deliver BYDV protection from drilling through to spring time. The resistance shown is independent of aphid species, virus type or the resistance status of aphids.”

Husky remains the premier winter oat variety from Arvum.

“It is extraordinarily consistent, having been confirmed as Ireland’s most consistent oat since 2007,” O’Donovan said.

“Husky can be drilled from mid-October to mid-April. It has proven winter hardiness and matures early in the field.”

He concluded:

“Winter crops are now the real drivers of profit within Irish tillage farming businesses. Growers have enjoyed a harvest which saw record yields generated.

“Winter wheats making 6t/ac and beyond were not uncommon this year. And the good news continues apace.

“Oilseed rape crops already in the ground have germinated well and are demonstrating excellent vigour.”

