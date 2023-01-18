The Cattle Association of Veterinary Ireland (CAVI) 2023 conference got underway this morning (Wednesday, January 18) at the Tullamore Court Hotel, Co. Offaly.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Sustainable Livestock Production, Meeting 2030 targets’ and the event features a range of speakers.

According to CAVI, the aim of the event is “to explore the environmental impact of our agriculture and food industries and to examine how vets, while working with their clients, can positively impact and contribute towards a more sustainable agricultural sector into the future”.

The full-day event features a range of both Irish and international expert speakers, who are giving both a national and global perspective on the challenges and the potential solutions facing cattle production.

The event is sponsored by MSD Animal Health and XLVets.

Advertisement

Speakers include:

Professor and air quality specialist in cooperative extension in the Department of Animal Science at UC Davis, Dr. Frank Mitloehner;

Fergal Morris, MVB, general manager, MSD Animal Health Ireland;

Conor Geraghty, FarmGate Veterinary Group, director XLVets Ireland;

Vet Rachel Hayton;

John Murray, director of meat, food and beverage sectors with Bord Bia;

David Kenny, Teagasc;

Tom O’Dwyer, Teagasc;

Doreen Corridan, Munster Bovine.

Munster Bovine’s Doreen Corridan outlined what will be required from the cow of the future in Ireland.

She noted that cows will have to become more resource efficient and sustainable. She added that dairy cows will have to be capable of generating calves that can be integrated into the beef industry.

Commenting on the dairy herd’s Economic Breeding Index (EBI), she said that the top 20% of dairy cows in EBI should be used to produce the replacement heifers for the dairy herd and warned against using beef bulls on these.

She noted that farmers with cows in the bottom 20% of EBI should consider buying their replacement dairy heifers from the herds in the top 20%.

Advertisement

Prof. Frank Mitloehner explained how methane from cows is being captured in the US to produce a fuel called Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). He said capturing methane from US slurry lagoons “is the new gold rush”.

Mitloehner outlined a number of interesting statistics on useable arable and agricultural land around the world and how best to utilise this land. He also gave an interesting presentation on biogenic methane and its cycle.

Teagasc’s David Kenny outlined some of the strategies that will be deployed by the beef sector in Ireland in an effort to further improve efficiency and reduce emissions.

Stay tuned to Agriland for further updates from the CAVI event.