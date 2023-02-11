The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called on Irish pig processors to increase prices immediately by a minimum of 8c/kg.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that processors had let farmers down by failing to increase pig prices for next week.

Cullinan, who is a pig farmer, said that “nearly all European countries are showing a price increase this week”.

However he said that “the average Irish pig price is static at 20c/kg below the cost of production”.

IFA National Pigs Committee chair Roy Gallie said that the processors’ failure to increase prices was “reprehensible and was damaging a sector worth €1.5 billion to the economy”.

Gallie said the economic value of the sector was acknowledged by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Martin Heydon at IFA’s national pig meeting this week.

“Despite significant increases in pig prices in other EU member states, the Irish pig price has been left behind. Our producers continue to face very significant financial struggles.

“Further price rises are expected across Europe next week, with the pig auction in Germany today (Friday, February 10) showing quotes for future sales of €2.39/kg.”

Gallie said that the current situation is completely unsustainable and threatens the future of the pig industry.

“Pig farmers work tirelessly to provide high-quality meat, fresh and cured. Considering the 18 months of losses that have built up, the least they should expect is to receive price increases as they arise.

“Farmers expect processors to increase the price by a minimum of 8c/kg with immediate effect for next week’s pigs,” the IFA Pig chair added.