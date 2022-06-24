Independent TD Mattie McGrath has called on the government to confirm when it will meet with farm and forestry contractors to discuss the rising cost of agricultural diesel.

The deputy raised the topic during a Dáil debate on Wednesday (June 22), citing the massive increases in prices over the past year. He questioned the government and asked if “it is trying to create a situation where it will starve the people”.

“At €1.51 per litre, agricultural green diesel is now three times the price it was last year, with the additional cost of the AdBlue,” McGrath outlined.

The Tipperary TD said that these contractors, who are “a vital component in the industry”, made an audiovisual presentation to the government on the issue a number of months ago, asking for a certain amount of fuel to be ring fenced for the harvest season.

This plea has been ignored by the Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and the Finance Minister according to McGrath, who said the government have a duty to meet these people, yet they appear uninterested. He said:

“Nothing has been done and no heat has been taken off them. Is the Government trying to create a situation where it will starve the people and there will be no food?

“This industry is vital for the delivery of our crops, our harvest, our food supply and timber for building.”

Advertisement

The deputy concluded by calling for an answer on when both ministers will meet with the representatives of these contracting organisations, to hear and act upon their concerns.

Responding to Deputy McGrath’s questions, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, said that any specific requests received should be passed to him, so that he can discuss it directly with Minister McConalogue.

“We are supporting those sectors through the measures we are taking during this cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

Changing the topic slightly, the minister also stated that forestry licensing in 2021 was 56% higher than it was in 2020 and noted the importance of the increase for the delivery of housing and infrastructure.