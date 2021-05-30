Enniscorthy Mart held its weekly calf sale on Wednesday (May 26), with 200 lots on offer on the day – containing a mix of both young and reared calves.

Agriland made the trip to the Wexford-based mart this week to observe the trade – with buyers now back ringside.

On the day, there was both a strong exporter and farmer presence around the ring and this led to a good trade all round.

The assistant mart manager at Enniscorthy Mart, Kevin Murphy commented: ”Calf numbers are holding strong with a big entry for the time of the year.

”The prices were a bit stronger this week even though the quality of calves on offer probably wasn’t as strong.” This Limousin heifer sold for €350

Trade at Enniscorthy Mart

There was a good showing of Friesian, Angus, Hereford and continental-cross calves at Enniscorthy on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Starting off with continental-cross bull calves, these types sold from €175/head up to €400/head. The continental-cross heifer calves ranged in price from €140/head up to €360/head.

Hereford and Angus-cross heifer calves sold from €120/head up to €330/head. There was also a good entry of strong to reared Hereford heifers on offer and they made from €265 up to €370.

There weren’t as many Hereford and Angus bull calves on offer, and the quality was poorer than the heifers, but they ranged from €140/head up to €310/head.

Moving to the Friesian calves, plainer types sold from €90/head up to €145/head, while stronger, reared Friesian calves sold from €150/head up to €210/head.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price. Charolais bull calf sold for €380

Montbeliarde bull sold for €170

Limousin bull sold for €210

Hereford heifer sold for €160

Belgian Blue bull sold for €400

Friesian bull sold for €120

Simmental heifer sold for €290

Simmental bull sold for €330

Angus bull sold for €180