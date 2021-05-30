Enniscorthy Mart held its weekly calf sale on Wednesday (May 26), with 200 lots on offer on the day – containing a mix of both young and reared calves.
Agriland made the trip to the Wexford-based mart this week to observe the trade – with buyers now back ringside.
On the day, there was both a strong exporter and farmer presence around the ring and this led to a good trade all round.
The assistant mart manager at Enniscorthy Mart, Kevin Murphy commented: ”Calf numbers are holding strong with a big entry for the time of the year.
”The prices were a bit stronger this week even though the quality of calves on offer probably wasn’t as strong.”
Trade at Enniscorthy Mart
There was a good showing of Friesian, Angus, Hereford and continental-cross calves at Enniscorthy on Wednesday.
Starting off with continental-cross bull calves, these types sold from €175/head up to €400/head. The continental-cross heifer calves ranged in price from €140/head up to €360/head.
Hereford and Angus-cross heifer calves sold from €120/head up to €330/head. There was also a good entry of strong to reared Hereford heifers on offer and they made from €265 up to €370.
There weren’t as many Hereford and Angus bull calves on offer, and the quality was poorer than the heifers, but they ranged from €140/head up to €310/head.
Moving to the Friesian calves, plainer types sold from €90/head up to €145/head, while stronger, reared Friesian calves sold from €150/head up to €210/head.
