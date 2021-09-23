The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) invites past and current Loughry Food students and staff to join an online Alumni event on Monday.

Alumnus Gemma Cosgrove, who now works at Saputo Dairy Foods in the USA, is among those to speak at the event taking place on September 27, at 8:00p.m.

Loughry Food Alumni events are designed to help CAFRE alumni develop a wider network.

If you are interested in reminiscing past adventures, supporting food industry innovation, progressing your professional development or would just like to link up with old friends, Loughry Food Alumni events have something to offer you.

The webinar will be chaired by Peter Simpson, head of food technology, and will include:

Advertisement

Shane McKinney, head of food education;

Ron Gardiner, packaging technologist;

Pat McTeague, food technician;

Alumnus Gemma Cosgrove, Saputo Dairy Foods, USA; and

Liz Simpson, CAFRE recruitment adviser.

A spokesperson for CAFRE said: “If you haven’t been in contact with Loughry for a while, this is a fantastic opportunity to reconnect with the college.

“For many Loughry alumni, Pat McTeague, is a familiar face. At the webinar we’re having a ‘Chat with Pat’ as he reflects on campus life.”

Pat McTeague added: “I’ve been at Loughry for quite some time and have watched many students and staff come through our doors. I am excited to be part of the Loughry Alumni as, like my colleagues, we are always eager to find out where your Loughry journey has taken you.”

More information and joining instructions can be found here on the CAFRE website.

Download Our Free App