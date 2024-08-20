The ‘Brown Bull of Cooley’ structure has returned to overlook the M1 in Co. Louth following extensive repairs, Louth County Council has confirmed.

Also known as ‘An Tarbh Donn’, the stainless-steel structure was commissioned to mark the opening of the M1 outside Dundalk in 2005.

The 3m high bull was directly inspired by the ancient heritage of north Louth, and the bull in the Táin Bó Cúailnge, also known as the Cattle Raid of Cooley.

In the Táin, Donn Cuailnge was the brown bull that was intended to be stolen by Queen Medb and King Ailill of Connacht.

It was positioned on a base looking towards the Cooley Peninsula, with Louth County Council describing it as a “unique Louth landmark over the last three decades”.

The structure was removed from the roadside site through farmland adjacent to the M1, using heavy lifting equipment, in Autumn 2023 to undergo essential repairs.

It was then transported to a specialist stainless steel fabrication workshop in Ardee, where work to remedy weaknesses in the steel structure began. Source: Louth County Council The ‘Brown Bull of Cooley’ returning to overlook the M1 Source: Louth County Council

The sculpture was specially cleaned with great care and the damaged 3mm bars and welds which had been broken were repaired and replaced with stronger 5mm bars in the areas where it had mostly weakened, which was around the feet.

These new steel bars were fitted in the same position as the original steelwork, to maintain its legacy.

A new stainless-steel base was also made and attached to the bottom of the feet and legs with strong stainless steel 10mm solid bars.

Louth County Council stated: “Retaining the precise shape and design of the original bull sculptor was paramount in this detailed repair project.

“It was essential also to strengthen the sculpture around the feet and legs, to ensure the structure can continue to withstand the elements,” the local authority added.