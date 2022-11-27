Setting breeding objectives for liquid milk herds was a key message for farmers at the winter milk events held this week.

This week, Teagasc hosted a number of farm walks across the country with a focus on winter milk production.

Along with outlining the significant increases in costs associated with producing milk this winter, farmers were also given an outline of the breeding targets that they should set.

For an autumn-calving herd that begins calving in October, the breeding season will begin in January.

Advertisement

Breeding objectives

Each herd will have its own breeding objectives and targets. However, during the event, targets for farmers using the economic breeding index (EBI) were outlined. Value EBI €270 Fertility sub-index €120 Production sub-index €100 Maintenace sub-index €5-15 Health sub-index €5 Carbon sub-index Positive Protein +0.17% or 3.97% Butterfat +0.25% or 4.90% Milk solids +35kg

The targets outlined above are set for a team of bulls being used on autumn-calving herds this year.

It was highlighted during the event that when farmers are picking bulls, they should not pick them based on one sub-index only.

It is important that any bulls that picked are balanced and not heavily weighted for one trait.

Advertisement

Role of genetics

During the events it was outlined to farmers that although meeting contract requirements in terms of volume is important, they should also try and capture the added value in constituents. Base price 52c/L Solids

Fat – 4.43%

Protein – 3.72% Winter bonus

32% supplied in

November to February Total Euro/cow €3,503 €754 €142 €4,399 Cent/L 0.52 11.2 2.11 65.31 Example of a herd delvering 6,800L/cow

James Dunne, winter milk specialist with Teagasc, said: “At those constituents (fat – 4.43%, protein – 3.72%) there is €754/cow to be got or 11.2c/L.”

Dunne said that farmers should aim to capture both the constituents and winter bonus to obtain the maximum price for milk.

He explained further that the Johnstown castle herd is currently achieving a 5.2c/L price for milk compared to the average in the co-op and this is due to the constituents sold from the herd.

James outlined that if farmers can get genetics and feed right on farms, improved constituents are possible, which will allow liquid milk herds to improve the value of their milk.