BPS online clinics and supports announced

Plans for further supports to assist farmers in making their 2019 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Transfer of Entitlements applications online have been announced by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed.

The 2019 online application process was opened in February.

Announcing further details today (Tuesday, March 26), Minister Creed stated: “I am delighted to see that a large number of farmers have already applied online since I announced the early opening of the 2019 application period.

Over 20,000 farmers have already made their online applications this year.

The minister added: “Under the EU regulations, all applications must be submitted online. Last year saw all Irish farmers apply online for the first time and this is reflective of the range of benefits that online application brings for farmers.

“In recent years, my department has put in place BPS online clinics around the country where farmers can meet one to one with a member of staff and make their BPS application there and then.

“These clinics proved very popular with farmers, and I am happy to announce that the same service will be available again this year.”

All elements of the Direct Payments Schemes (BPS, Greening, Young Farmers Scheme, National Reserve, transferring of entitlements and the Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme) are now online. This helps to ensure that the department can process all applications under these schemes as efficiently as possible.

Should farmers wish to contact the department in relation to their online application, they can do so at: 076-1064424 for queries on registering for www.agfood.ie; or 076-1064420 for queries on actually completing the BPS application once registered.