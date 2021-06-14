Since its first round of public consultations in recent months, the project design of Ballydermot Wind Farm has been progressed and feedback is being sought on the draft layout of the development.

Bord na Móna is proposing to develop a wind farm on the Ballydermot Bog Group which comprises of circa 5,580ha.

This bog group consists of 14 bogs, 12 of which have been identified as “potentially suitable” for the location of wind turbines.

Approximately 5% of the 5,580ha area will be used for turbine bases, crane hard-standings and access tracks, and Bord na Móna said that therefore, much of the land area will not be required for the development.

This means that it can be utilised for other purposes, like biodiversity and amenity, according to Bord na Móna.

The bog group is located in counties Kildare and Offaly and is close to the communities of Allenwood, Clonbullogue, Derrinturn, Edenderry and Rathangan.

The proposed development will be known as Ballydermot Wind Farm and resulting from the development of the draft layout, Bord na Móna said there are 50 turbines proposed.

The proposed turbines would have an overall blade tip height of up to 220m, with a minimum setback distance of four times the tip height (880m) to the nearest house.

The electricity generated by the turbines will be transmitted directly onto Ireland’s national grid, which is managed by EirGrid, for distribution around the country.

Planning for Ballydermot Wind Farm

The project team is currently conducting onsite surveys, such as ecology surveys, ornithology surveys, aquatic surveys, heritage surveys and site investigation work.

Bord na Móna said it is envisaged that a planning application will be lodged in the summer of 2022.

It is intended to submit the planning permission application directly to An Bord Pleanála, under the provisions of the Planning and Development (Strategic Infrastructure) Act 2006.

According to Bord na Móna, there will be 150 to 200 jobs supported at peak construction of the project, with a number of further long-term technical jobs in operations and maintenance to be supported; upgrading of the road infrastructure in the vicinity of the wind farm; and a community benefit fund.

An amenity plan will accompany the planning application, with a draft version of the plan to be available over the coming months.

Bord na Móna has formally ceased peat harvesting and will now focus on “developing climate solutions in renewable energy, sustainable waste management, carbon storage and biodiversity conservation”.