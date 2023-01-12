Bord Bia is set to publish a report in the coming weeks examining trends in plant-based diets and the potential impact on Ireland’s agri-food export markets.

At present the report is expected to be released in February, Agriland understands.

Speaking to Agriland at the launch of Bord Bia’s Performance and Prospects report yesterday (Wednesday, January 11), John Murray, director of sectors for Bord Bia, highlighted the importance of understanding these trends.

“There is definitely a trend there and certainly a small proportion of the population that are in that space and want to consume in that space.

“Flexitarianism is probably the most interesting area. Actually we’re seeing probably a little bit more movement there, where consumers are trading out temporarily – maybe one day a week or something like that – into a plant-based diet,” Murray explained.

He said that even this trend can have an impact in terms of the export market.

However, Murray also said: “In terms of the growth of populations [that are] consuming protein, it’s far outweighing anything we’re seeing [in plant-based trends].

“[Demand for meat and dairy] is more than offsetting these trends, and that’s the big piece to be thinking about.

“When you look at Asia and when you look at Sub-Saharan Africa, as they are getting wealthier and as they are spending more money, where they want to spend money, it’s on protein,” he commented.

The Bord Bia director of sectors added: “It’s really important that we understand what is happening in the plant-based space to protect and build what we’re doing in the meat space and dairy space.”

Also speaking to Agriland at yesterday’s launch, Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said that per capita consumption of meat has been on a gradual downward trend for some time.

However, he also noted that moves to plant-based diets are likely already part of that trend, so it is unclear if interest in plant-based diets is going to cause that trend to change significantly.

“I would still argue that our ability to offer higher value exports to the EU will see us driving growth. But also, part of the story is having a diversified portfolio so that we can have more options to export internationally,” O’Toole added.

The Bord Bia boss said: “Supplying the plant-based demand is an opportunity for Ireland as well in a different way, so I don’t think it’s an either-or.

“I think there are threats and opportunities, but I think I would see more opportunity than threat,” he commented.