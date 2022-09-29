The European Commission and industry leaders committed to the green energy transition have recently launched the Biomethane Industrial Partnership (BIP).

The new public-private partnership aims to support the achievement of the target to increase annual production and use of biomethane to 35 billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2030, according to the commission.

Biomethane production will reduce the EU’s dependency on Russian natural gas, and will substantially contribute to a net-zero energy system, diversifying farmers’ incomes and ensuring a circular approach.

Commenting on the launch, executive vice-president, Frans Timmermans said the partnership will be instrumental to increase the production and use of biomethane across the EU. He continued:

“Europe has huge potential for the production of biomethane. With biomethane we can replace fossil gas from Russia with homegrown, sustainable and renewable gas. Biomethane also creates new economic opportunities in rural areas.”

Biomethane, which is the purified form of raw biogas, is one of the main renewable gases of the future and is available today to decarbonise the EU’s energy system, according to the commission.

The BIP, which was announced in the REPowerEU Plan, is open to all interested stakeholders, and all EU countries are invited to join the partnership together with companies, industry associations, academia and civil society organisations. Image source: European Commission

To mark the start of the BIP symbolically, Timmermans and Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson joined CEO of the European Biogas Association, Harmen Dekker; and CEO of Nature Energy, Ole Hvelplund opening a renewable gas pipeline.

Commenting on the new partnership launched yesterday, (Wednesday, September 28), the CEO of the European Biogas Association said:

“The biomethane sector is ready to meet the 35 bcm target, which requires €70 to €80 billion of investment. The [BIP] will be instrumental in Europe to drive joint efforts to overcome barriers for investment, production and use.”

Since the presentation of the Biomethane Action Plan in May, the value chain has been working in cooperation with the commission on the implementation of the BIP to ensure Europe can reach the biomethane production target.