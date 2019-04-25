Bank robbery getaway vehicle discovered burned out in wood

The remains of a dark colored crewcab jeep and a tri-axle trailer containing two burned out ATMs have been discovered in a wooded area near the Meath – Monaghan border.

At the time of the robbery, which occurred in Kells last week, the jeep left in the direction of the Maudlin Road, towards Carnalstown; however, the discovery is said to have been made in a forest outside of Kingscourt, Co. Cavan.

An Garda Síochána discovered the burned out vehicle on Sunday, April 21. The robbery took place in the early hours of Friday, April 19.

As can be seen from the picture above, both ATMs were still on the trailer; however, it is understood that the cash had been taken, and that the thieves escaped with an estimated €200,000 in cash.

Tractor and digger

Meanwhile, the tractor and digger used to raid the two ATM’s were left behind at the scene of the robbery in the town centre.

Advertisement

The ATM’s were stolen from AIB and Bank of Ireland in the town and Gardaí were alerted to the incident at around 4:30am last Friday morning.

Two ATM’s were pulled from the main wall of the two banks on Main Street, Kells, and driven away on the back of a dark coloured crewcab jeep.