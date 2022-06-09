The June bank holiday weekend saw the Baileys Limousins sale take place on the farm of Tom Bailey, Batterstown, Co. Meath.

The online-only timed auction was hosted by MartEye in conjunction with Thurles Mart.

The top price on the day went to Lot 3, Baileys Regina for a total of €13,500.

Before the sale took place, the farm hosted an open day with the Irish Limousin Cattle Society hosting an on-farm workshop for young people interested in showing cattle.

Scottish-based Dougie Macbeth undertook the role of master judge on the day and several activities took place including demonstrations on clipping, showing and stock handling.

A farm tour also took place on the day and breed enthusiasts travelled from far and near to see some of the sires on display such as Carrickmore Pocket Rocket and Goldies Jackpot.

The 16 heifers on offer in the sale were on display at the open day also and interested buyers from Cork to Antrim were in attendance to study the livestock in advance of placing their bids.

The top-priced heifer, Baileys Regina started the first of the bidding wars opening at €2,000 before going into the closing minutes of the online auction at €9,500, she then progressed onward to settle at €13,500.

Baileys Regina finds a new home in the Coolrain Limousin herd in Co. Laois. This heifer is from the Dunmore Valerie line and was described in the catalogue as “possibly the best breeding female the herd has had”.

The catalogue also noted that Baileys Darwin’s daughters have all been “breeding exceptional cattle” for the herd.

Baileys Regina’s full-sister is part of the Baileys Limousins herd flushing team.

The next top price went to Lot 4, Baileys Rosie, a Goldies Jackpot-sired heifer making €6,000. Baileys Rosie sold for €6,000

Lot 6, Baileys Rose ET is a maternal sister to the world-renowned Baileys Ice Princess.

Sired by Ampertaine Nugent, this heifer really showed its quality, finishing at€6,000.

Lot 12, Baileys Sunshine, was a March 21-born heifer sired by Goldies Jackpot. This five-star heifer finished up at €5,250.