Average deadweight lamb prices for the month of May in Northern Ireland (NI) were up by 131.6p/kg from the same month last year.

The figures gathered by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) show that the sheep trade this year in NI remains well ahead of last year, with throughput as well as prices strengthening from 2020.

May lamb prices: 2020 vs. 2021

Findings from the LMC show that the average deadweight lamb price in NI during the month of May this year was 625.8p/kg.

Whereas during the same month last year, the average deadweight lamb price was 494.2p/kg – which equates to a difference of 131.6p/kg or 26.6%.

This difference equates to about £28 in the value of a 21kg carcass lamb.

Furthermore, the LMC reported that the average liveweight lamb price in NI during May of this year increased by over 20% or 98.2p/kg, compared to the same month in 2020.

Similarly, over in Great Britain (GB), the average deadweight lamb price for the month of May this year was up 170.9p/kg to 662.3p/kg.

When compared, the difference between the NI and GB average deadweight lamb price equates to 36.5p/kg, or £8 in favour of GB.

Moreover, lamb prices in the Republic of Ireland also boast a greater differential compared to NI prices for the month of May – of 27.6p/kg or £6 (nearly €7) for a 21kg carcass.

NI throughput

Lamb throughput, as reported by the LMC, also jumped 15% or 3,428 head for the month of May this year, in comparison to the same period in 2020, and totaled 26,258 head.

While ewe and ram throughput saw the biggest increase – up 35.2% year-on-year for the month of May.