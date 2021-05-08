“One of the unexpected joys of writing the novel was for my dad to read it and recognise that I had made a connection to the farm in my fiction,” said Kildare author, Louise Nealon of her debut novel ‘Snowflake.’

Louise, who previously milked cows to make some money, centered her novel around an 18-year-old woman, who lives on a dairy farm in Kildare with her mother and uncle.

In the book – which is published by Manilla Press, an imprint of Bonnier Books – Debbie’s uncle Billy lives in a caravan in the garden. Her mum Maeve’s grip on reality is increasingly tenuous, and she spends her days recording her dreams which are more real than her daylight hours. This world is Debbie’s normal, but she is about to step into life as a student in Dublin.

Debbie finds life increasingly difficult to navigate between the world of home and her new life, coming to see that sometimes even the oddest of families can be our real places of safety.

‘Snowflake’ has been billed by the publisher as a startling honest ‘laugh and cry’ novel about growing up and leaving home. Film and TV rights have been acquired by Element Pictures, the team responsible for the hugely successful ‘Normal People.’

Louise’s real life

Louise lives on the family farm between Kilcock and Enfield, on the Kildare side of the Kildare-Meath border, in the village of Newtown. The farm is run by her dad, Tommie Nealon and her brother, Michael.

The author, who has spoken in the past about her experience of depression, said that living in the countryside made lockdown life easier.

“We are lucky enough to live in the countryside where the pace of life is quiet and we are still lucky enough to be kept busy. My mental health has been in good nick. The excitement around the book has most definitely been welcome good news in the midst of uncertainty.

“Since getting news of the book deal, writing has become my full time job. I am careful not to paint myself as any sort of dairy maid, as out of everyone in the family, I am always least likely to lend a hand on the farm.

“Milking cows was very much a means to an end for me, and I was incredibly lucky to have the support of the farm around me,” said the Kildare author.

She studied English literature at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) and received a master’s degree in creative writing from Queen’s University Belfast (QUB). Winning the Seán Ó Faoláin short story competition in 2017 led to her getting on agent; Marianne Gunn O’Connor’s books.

When it comes to her own favourite authors, Irish writers figure strongly.

“Edna O’Brien has been a huge influence on my writing. I also love Dermot Healy and Kevin Barry. I get my inspiration from the land. One of the unexpected joys of writing the novel was for my dad to read it and recognise that I had made a connection to the farm in my fiction.

“While my dad and my brother have a very practical connection to the land, I have a slightly more airy-fairy way of relating to my local landscape. It was a lovely moment for my dad to witness the influence the farm has had on my imagination,” she said.

Future plans

When asked if she could see herself farming in the future, the author said that her family roared laughing at the notion.

“I do not see farming in my future, but I think it’s important to realise that my farming background will always be with me,” she said.

“Growing up on a farm instils in you a set of values and a work ethic. I will always love my home.”

Louise, who is already working on a second novel, said she had a great night celebrating her big book deal.

“I had a great night with my family chatting and laughing. My niece, Sophie, has been centre of all celebrations,” she said.

A virtual launch of ‘Snowflake’ will take place on Thursday, May 13 at 7:00p.m, and registration can be done here.