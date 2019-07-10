Auction report: Hoards of harvesters in Borris; which lots changed hands?

Saturday, July 6, saw a sizeable auction take place at Kellys of Borris (Co. Carlow).

The sale encompassed hundreds of lots – ranging from small items right up to combine harvesters and self-propelled foragers. There were several tractors in the mix too.

The auction was conducted by Micheal Doyle Auctions (also based in Co. Carlow). Micheal told AgriLand: “We issued over 400 bidding numbers; some people were bidding over the phone.

“It was busy; I’d say there were up to 600 people on-site.”

Almost all of the tractors found buyers. Bids, in most instances, surpassed the reserves. However, bidding wasn’t quite so brisk for the combines and self-propelled forage harvesters. Neither of the two foragers sold; just two of the combines changed hands.

One of the most eye-catching lots was this 2015 Massey Ferguson Activa 7244 (pictured below). It was described as having just 243 engine hours on its odometer; it came with an 18ft-wide header (and trolley).

This machine was bid to about €44,000 (plus VAT and 5% commission) – some way short of the reserve. Negotiations are ongoing. It’s believed that the reserve is upwards of €60,000 – still apparently modest, considering this combine’s age/condition.

It’s worth noting that the Massey Ferguson’s Activa line-up is built in Breganze (Italy) – in an AGCO-owned factory that’s most readily associated with the Laverda brand-name.

Meanwhile, the remainder of this report (below) focuses on some of the other harvesters that were up for grabs, along with a trio of Valtra tractors that went ‘under the hammer’.

In an accompanying article, we look at the other tractors – to see how they fared.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s commission/premium’ of 5%.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices in the captions below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price (where applicable).

Auction report
