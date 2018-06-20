Auction report: Bids aplenty for massive John Deere collection

A selection of classic and vintage tractors – mostly John Deere models – went under the hammer in England on Saturday (June 16).

The auction involved the sale of the Bowen-Jones Collection. It was held at Tiffield, Towcester, Northants (England).

Major ‘on-site’ machinery dispersal sales come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland; they are a more regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a bigger pool of equipment.

This report focuses on the older John Deere tractors present at the auction. Look out for accompanying reports, detailing how other tractors (including some later-model John Deeres) fared.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and jotted down the key prices.

Advertisement

Please note that all of the prices referenced in the captions below are in pounds sterling.

A buyer’s premium of 5% (of the hammer price) is applicable to all lots.

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.