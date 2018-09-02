Are your heifers on target?

Achieving target weights is important for heifers; those that fail to reach target before calving will produce less milk in their first lactation and struggle to go back in-calf. In addition, underweight maiden heifers are harder to get in calf.

According to Teagasc, early August marks an important milestone in that rearing cycle for weanling and in-calf replacement heifers as they reach six and 18 months of age respectively.

In the below table, Teagasc outlines the target weights for replacement heifers.

Teagasc says there are around 100 days for underweight heifers to catch up before winter housing.

Advertisement