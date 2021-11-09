The Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine will meet tomorrow (Wednesday, October 10) to discuss post-enactment scrutiny of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, and Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan (CSP) 2023-2027.

The meeting in Committee Room 3 of Leinster House will be split into two sessions:

5.30p.m-7:00p.m – post-enactment scrutiny of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 with representatives of the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA);

7:00p.m-8:30p.m – discussion on Ireland’s CSP 2023-2027 with officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Committee chair deputy Jackie Cahill said: “The 2013 act revised the law relating to the health and welfare of animals and their protection and identification, and strengthened measures to prevent and deal with cruelty to animals.

“As part of the committee’s work programme, members have agreed to hold a meeting [for] post-enactment scrutiny of the legislation.

“In particular, we wish to examine the effectiveness of this piece of legislation in relation to the issue of puppy smuggling and we look forward to discussing this and related matters with the DSPCA.

“For our second session, given the importance of the CAP to Irish farmers and our agri-food sector, the committee welcomes this opportunity to engage with officials from the department on Ireland’s CSP.”

The Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marie has 14 members, nine from the Dáil and five from the Seanad.