Agricultural machinery up for auction in Mullingar
A clearance sale of agricultural machinery and construction equipment is to be held at Mullingar Business Park, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath on Saturday, December 18, starting at 10:30a.m.
According to the auctioneer, James L. Murtagh Auctioneers of Mullingar, there will be over 100 lots going under the hammer on the day.
The auction comprises a mixture of agricultural machinery and construction plant, with several tractors available as well as an assortment of manure spreaders, both liquid and solid.
There is a registration fee of €1,000 and viewing is possible between December 15 and 17 December from 2:00-4:00p.m. The Eircode is N91 EC3F.
Tractors
Slurry tankers
Muck spreaders
Miscellaneous items