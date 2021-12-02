A clearance sale of agricultural machinery and construction equipment is to be held at Mullingar Business Park, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath on Saturday, December 18, starting at 10:30a.m.

According to the auctioneer, James L. Murtagh Auctioneers of Mullingar, there will be over 100 lots going under the hammer on the day.

The auction comprises a mixture of agricultural machinery and construction plant, with several tractors available as well as an assortment of manure spreaders, both liquid and solid.

There is a registration fee of €1,000 and viewing is possible between December 15 and 17 December from 2:00-4:00p.m. The Eircode is N91 EC3F.

Tractors

Believed to have been built around 1976, its last year of manufacture, this tidy looking MF 168 will offer 69hp to the winning bidder

Model unspecified but this New Holland is on a 2006 and plate and is looking very well kept This Renault Ceres 355X provides 97hp from its John Deere 4.5L diesel. It was registered in 2003

Slurry tankers

For a trailer that would have been regularly covered in the proverbial, this Conner 2,500 gallon tanker seems to be in remarkably good shape

At 2,600 gallons this Hi-Spec tanker is ever so slightly larger but appears in as equally good shape as the Conner spreader

Muck spreaders

Seemingly unused, this Teagle single axle spreader should fetch a good price

This Rolland spreader is obviously used but still looks a very desirable item

Miscellaneous items

From 2006, this McHale fusion is slightly fire damaged but they are easily repairable with parts for all models being readily available. A handy winter project perhaps!

Mounted spreaders placed on trailed dollies are an idea that has hardly caught on, but they do spread the weight and allow a smaller, lighter, tractor to do the job

A surplus hedge trimmer could well suit a farmer looking to avoid the cost of a contractor over the winter