A campaign has been launched by Irish Community Air Ambulance (ICAA) to encourage agri-businesses to support the essential service, which is expected to cost €1.55 million to run this year.

The ICAA has launched a campaign appealing to agri-businesses across the country to back the charity-funded organisation.

It’s inviting more than 400 companies to become supporters.

The charity works in partnership with the National Ambulance Service and is tasked to respond to serious incidents and medical emergencies, often in rural and remote parts of the country.

The ICAA has been tasked 275 times since the start of 2021; each mission costs the charity an average of €3,500.

Colm Eustace, former CEO of Glanbia Agribusiness is a member of the ICAA board:

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of farming-related incidents so far this year, we’re working with key partners to promote farm safety but unfortunately accidents still happen.

“Our air ambulance service is vital to rural Ireland and the farming community and we’re appealing to the agribusiness sector to support us in our mission to save lives.”

Advertisement

The heli-med service can bring casualties to the hospital that best suits their needs, not just the closest geographically.

It’s based in Rathcoole in Co. Cork and can cover a 25,000km2 area within 30 minutes of emergency medical care which can be the difference between life and death for those in rural Ireland.

Micheál Sheridan, CEO of the ICAA said:

“The top-10 agri-businesses in Ireland had a combined turnover of €30 billion in 2020. Like us, they are rooted in rural Ireland and, by becoming a supporter of the ICAA, these companies can make a real difference to the lives of people in their communities.

“We predict that the air ambulance will be tasked to respond to more than 500 calls in 2021, which will cost us €1.55 million, we rely entirely on donations from businesses and members of the public to fund our service.”

The ICAA has created four supporter levels from bronze to platinum with branding opportunities available for interested agri-businesses.

To discuss becoming a corporate sponsor contact: Key relationship manager, Karen O’Sullivan – [email protected]