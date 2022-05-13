As the end of the week approaches, if you find yourself seeking a career change there are plenty of agri-jobs currently on offer.

The various roles listed below can be viewed in more detail on AgriRecruit, along with information on how to apply.

Mart manager

Templemore Co-operative Mart Ltd has an opening for an experienced mart manager to join their team.

The successful candidate will be responsible for all aspects of operations at the Co. Tipperary mart.

This includes managing employees and overseeing the day-to-day running and development of the business.

Applicants should have a minimum of three years’ experience in a managerial position, preferably in a mart or co-operative environment.

Sales jobs

Due to ongoing expansion, Agritech has full-time sales jobs on offer in locations across the country.

The company is one of Ireland’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of nutrition and forage products for farm use.

Applicants, who should have a relevant agricultural qualification and a full driver’s license, will be expected to manage and grow the customer base in this target and performance-based role.

Assistant farm manager

A 180-cow spring-calving dairy enterprise in Co. Tipperary is currently recruiting for an assistant farm manager.

Duties include day-to-day management, milking, general farm work and tractor work.

A “very attractive remuneration package” is on offer for the right candidate who will also be given rostered time off.

Forestry inspector jobs

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is seeking applications for Forestry Inspectors Grade III.

These vacancies may arise in any of the department’s regional offices or border control posts.

Candidates must hold a qualification at Level 8 on the National Framework of Qualifications in which forestry was taken as a major subject and have experience working in forestry or related areas.

The closing date for applications is 3:00p.m on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Agricultural advisors

One of the longest-established advisory firms in Ireland, Liam Walsh and Co. Ltd Agri Advisors, is also currently recruiting.

The company, which specialises in EU agricultural schemes, requires two advisors – one in Co. Mayo and another in Co. Offaly.

Successful candidates will provide help to clients in completing various scheme applications, such as the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), National Reserve and the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS), along with nutrient management planning.

Applicants should have a minimum Level 8 agricultural qualification, their own transport and a full driving license.

Livestock inspectors

Certified Irish Angus Producer Group is seeking to hire a part-time livestock inspector for the meat plants of its processor partners: Slaney Foods, ABP and Kepak.

Responsibilities will include checking animals prior to slaughter, producing reports and implementing the group’s livestock policy.

Candidates should have an excellent knowledge of livestock, work on their own initiative and be computer literate.